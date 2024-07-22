Sparrow
Launched on October 12th, 2024
Launched on July 22nd, 2024
Sparrow is praised for its user-friendly interface and efficiency in API testing, making it a preferred choice for developers seeking a straightforward tool. Users appreciate its ability to streamline workflows, reduce repetitive tasks, and enhance productivity. The tool's features, such as TestFlow and comprehensive documentation generation, are highlighted for their utility in complex testing scenarios. Sparrow's open-source nature and self-hosting options offer flexibility and control, while its support for team collaboration and various authentication methods make it versatile for different projects.
Introducing Sparrow: Built for the Future of API Development
In 2025, speed, clarity, and developer autonomy aren’t optional—they’re essential. That’s why Sparrow has evolved, blending input from developers in 25+ countries with our relentless pursuit of a better, faster, smarter API experience.
Here’s what’s new (and blazing fast):
Security and Compliance:
✅ Self Hosting – Deploy Sparrow securely on-prem or in your private cloud; Also available in Azure and AWS Marketplaces
✅ Sparrow Edge – Try it out instantly. No login, no friction
✅ MDM Support – Want more control in enterprise? You can control Sparrow with Group Policies!
New Features:
✅ Active Sync – Real-time Swagger/localhost collection syncing
✅ Postman Collection Import – Bring your existing workflow with you
✅ Public Workspaces – Collaborate and share instantly
✅ Sparrow Marketplace – Discover plug-and-play public APIs
✅ Mock Servers – Instant testing environments, no setup needed
✅ Expanded Protocol Support – GraphQL, WebSockets, Socket.IO & more
AI & Sparrow:
✅ LLM Debugging, Test Flows & Expressions – Build and troubleshoot as you go
✅ Sparrow AI Bot – Write API calls in plain English; powered by LLM of your choice, DeepSeek, Claude or OpenAI;
✅ AI Co-pilot & LLM Bot Management – Custom agents for seamless flow
✅ Auto-generate cURL, Docs, and Mock Data – No manual effort required
All in under 40MB, launching in around 1 second or less.
Whether you're shipping solo or scaling with teams across the globe, Sparrow delivers the power with the simplicity of a modern UI.
Now listed on AWS and Azure Marketplaces—ready when you are.
Experience API testing the way it should be.
— Team Sparrow | Try Now at https://sparrowapp.dev
Star Us on GitHub - https://github.com/sparrowapp-dev/sparrow-app
Lighter, Better and Faster. Sparrow v2 packs everything that a developer needs for api testing, and more. Since our last release, the team has built a bunch of new features, but I’m personally most excited about,
The ability to spin up Mock Servers - Intuitive and Fast. Its seriously the fastest way to Mock APIs amongst all other tools.
Supercharged AI Copilot – With features like "Help Me Debug" and "Keep/Revert Changes", it’s not just another chatbot that only answers - its an interactive sidekick, that helps debug and modify your API on the go.
Sparrow was built with developers at its core, to simplify API testing without compromising on speed or usability. Because the best devs deserve the best tools in their arsenal. Meet your next-level upgrade.
Sparrow feels like the API tool we’ve all been waiting for — minimal, powerful, and built with real developer workflows in mind.