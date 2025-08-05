Launching today
Built for B2B marketers. AI-powered attribution made simple
Built for B2B marketers. AI-powered attribution made simple
Source is an AI-powered marketing attribution platform. See which channels, content, and keywords actually drive customers — not just clicks. Now in public beta. 🎁 First 100 users get free 1:1 strategy consulting. Sign up here -> https://www.source.app/
Hey PH friends — Mitch here, founder of Source 👋
We built Source because I found myself running into the same problem of building custom attribution tracking solutions and custom dashboards for every company that I've worked at including DigitalOcean (as co-founder & CMO). There are very few "amazing" marketing software tools that work out of the box where your marketing and sales data is consistent. GA4 is unusable. Tools like Segment require engineering support to maintain. B2B marketers deserve better.
For years, the solution has always been some scrappy, duct-taped project—a Frankenstein of custom reports, manual SQL work, spreadsheets, and workarounds. Honestly? It’s exhausting.
So, I decided to fix it.
Most attribution tools are bloated, expensive, hard to set up, and don’t speak the language of real revenue operators. I wanted something fast, actionable, and brutally clear.
So we built Source:
- AI-insights tells you the exact source for your best leads and where to double down
- Tracks every touchpoint across organic, paid, content, and keywords (organic and paid)
- Ties detailed attribution data all the way to the bottom of the funnel
- Gives you a true CAC, not just “last click from Google Ads”
- And it’s built for B2B marketers
It’s early. But it works — and we’re building it in public.
I’m offering free 1:1 consulting to the first 100 users. I’ll personally go through your data and help sharpen your growth strategy.
Would love your feedback and thoughts. We’re just getting started. 🙌
Congrats! Since there’s no explicit mention of integrations with common platforms like CRM or Google Ads, how do you plan to ensure marketing data consistency across these key tools?