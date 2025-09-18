Soony - Event Countdown Timer

Soony - Event Countdown Timer

Count down to life’s moments

20 followers

Visit website
SOONY is the stylish countdown app for your most important events. Create unlimited events, customize with colors & emojis, and track birthdays, holidays, exams & goals at a glance. Download SOONY today and never miss what’s ahead!
This is the 3rd launch from Soony - Event Countdown Timer. View more

Soony Countdown

Launching today
Count down to life’s important moments
Soony makes waiting exciting. Create beautiful countdowns for upcoming events, trips, launches, or goals — all in one clean and minimal app. Add Notes, customize styles, and get smart reminders as your big moment approaches. Stay motivated, stay on track — with Soony, every second counts.
Soony Countdown gallery image
Soony Countdown gallery image
Soony Countdown gallery image
Soony Countdown gallery image
Soony Countdown gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityEventsCalendar
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ilias
Maker
📌
Hey everyone 👋 I’m Ilias, the creator of Soony! I built Soony because I wanted a simple, aesthetic way to stay excited about what’s coming — whether it’s a trip, a product launch, or a personal goal. I’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas for new features! Thanks for checking out Soony 💫