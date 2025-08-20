Launching today
Soofte
AI that helps your community before you even ask
AI that helps your community before you even ask
AI Growth Engine that helps before you ask with daily personalized challenges that boost engagement, retention, reactivation and revenue up to 5x. Working on Discord (soon on Slack and Telegram!).
Free
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•Growth Hacks •Community
Soofte
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We’re Martí & Mateusz, founders of Soofte.
We pivoted in 30 days from a “community marketplace” to an AI Growth Engine.
Why the pivot: Calls showed the real pain isn’t storefronts for communities, it’s daily consistency and lack of ideas. When owners are not there for a few days, communities go quiet.
What it does:
✨ • Smart Daily Tasks: Our AI generates personalized daily challenges that align with your weekly objectives.
🤝 • Bot shapes task with you: Personalize any daily task with the bot to ensure results to your community.
🪄 • Automate tasks: Let the bot automate tasks that until now were impossible to do manually.
📈 • Exponential Growth & Analytics: Boost Engagement • Sales • Retention • Reactivation through proven strategies
Why us: Martí ran a Discord community for 4 years (~40k users) and Mateusz is a software engineer and ex-competitive programmer.
Open beta is live and would love your feedback! Try Soofte, drop your ideas in the comments, ask us anything and drop any creative ideas 🍻