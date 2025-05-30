Socialprofiler
Socialprofiler helps you quickly and clearly understand who you're really dealing with online and offline. Whether you're dating someone new, hiring help at home, concerned about your kid's safety, or just curious—Socialprofiler gives instant insights.
SnoopReport
Hi Product Hunt, I’m Tony 👋
Five years ago we launched @SnoopReport here—while controversial, generally it seemed to be appreciated by the community.
Today we’re back with a new take on this classic problem. Socialprofiler instantly generates detailed interest profiles from public Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok profiles.
To generate a report, you just need a person’s first/last name & state, or their username.
Features:
Detailed insights into personal interests, beliefs, and values
Identification of potentially controversial or risky interests
Profile summaries covering politics, work background, locations, financial status, family, and even unusual aspects
So — I can already hear your concerns... I take them seriously!
What we’re offering really isn’t any different than Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook newsfeed. The information we use is already public — we’re just collecting it and presenting it in an easy-to-use format.
For example, say I meet this guy Ryan Hoover at a hackathon and we want to explore founding something together. Wouldn't it be cool if I could see whether we have shared interests and might vibe?
Still not convinced? Let’s go deeper into this topic:
On behalf of the team, I’m super excited to invite the Product Hunt to try Socialprofiler, and I genuinely would love your feedback!
To give you a taste of what Socialprofiler can do, we’re giving everyone a free report for this week only when you sign up and use promo code PH. Try it on yourself (or someone you're curious about) right here:
https://socialprofiler.com/?promo=PH
Thanks
– Tony and the Socialprofiler Team
FYI: Currently available to U.S. customers only; more markets coming soon. We fully support user opt-outs and provide an easy form for this (subject to jurisdictional regulations).
Love the versatility and how it empowers everyday decisions with quick, reliable insights.
SnoopReport
@supa_l Thanks! We're discovering new use cases every day ourselves. We truly believe almost everyone can benefit from our reporting at some point in their life.