Social Media Video Analysis API

SocialKit is a powerful API for analyzing social media videos. Get video summaries, transcripts, engagement metrics, and custom data from YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more.
Social Media Videos to Data API
A simple API that lets you extract video summaries, transcripts, comments, and engagement metrics from YouTube, Shorts, TikTok, and more.
APISocial MediaDeveloper Tools
Thanks for checking out SocialKit! 🚀 I built this to make social data (like video transcripts, summaries, and metadata) way easier to extract, especially for devs, no-code users, and automation workflows. We already have support for YouTube, TikTok, and Shorts, and more platforms are on the roadmap. If you have questions, ideas, or just want to play with the API, I’d love to hear your feedback! Happy to give early testers extra credits too :) 👉 https://www.socialkit.dev Let me know what you think!