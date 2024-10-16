Launched on October 19th, 2024
SnowSEO is praised for its user-friendly interface and effectiveness in improving SEO, making it ideal for beginners and small businesses. Users appreciate its actionable insights and AI-powered suggestions, which simplify optimization. The tool is noted for its affordability, especially with the one-time payment option, appealing to indie hackers and small business owners. While one user felt it could be cheaper, the overall sentiment is positive, highlighting its ease of use and value for money.
Hey everyone 👋
I'm Sanjay, before starting any new project, I start with keyword research and trend analysis to make sure I'm building something people actually search for. But I realised that I was only checking Google while completely ignoring where people are increasingly going: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and other AI platforms.
Doing proper SEO (and now GEO) involves way more than just keyword research, my entire workflow was costing me hundreds of dollars and hours of manual work connecting everything together 😤
I had zero visibility into how my content performed on AI platforms. Was ChatGPT recommending my product when people asked relevant questions? I had no clue.
All I wanted was ONE platform that could handle SEO as well as GEO.
After burning through $200+ monthly on fragmented tools, I decided to build my own. Named it snowseo.com - the first platform that handles both SEO and GEO under one roof.
🔍 Advanced keyword research & clustering
📊 Website auditor & traditional rank tracker
🤖 GEO Rank Tracker - monitor rankings across AI platforms
✍️ AI article writer (optimised for both worlds)
🔗 Backlink Monitoring
🔍 Tight integration with Google Search Console
🕛 Automate generation & publish to any CMS like wordpress, ghost etc
Honestly, the future is GEO. I built it such that even someone with zero experience can get ranked in both Google and ChatGPT within a few months thanks to our powerful automations.
Try it out and If you want to share feedback or have feature requests, just ping me on X :)
Agnes AI
Finally, someone’s making SEO feel effortless—love the idea of rankings improving while I’m asleep! Does SnowSEO handle AI platform optimization for things like ChatGPT too?
@cruise_chen Hey, thank you. Yes, SnowSEO focuses on optimizing content organically for both search engines and AI Platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, etc. in a way which is sustainable for the long term, no spams or tricks.
Kandid
Have been following SnowSEO since the first launch now and love how you keep on innovating! Super team!!
@bhavyaaurora Thanks a lot! We have very interesting features lined up for the coming weeks as well.