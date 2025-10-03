Launching today
Your snippet vault. Save, organize & share code snippets

Snippetly helps developers and teams capture, organize, and share code snippets instantly. Build your personal snippet vault with tags, search, and sharing for faster workflows and better collaboration.
Hey Hunters! Super excited to finally launch Snippetly today 🎉 For the past few weeks, I've been building this tool to solve a problem I personally faced: Saving, organizing, and sharing snippets should be effortless but existing tools felt clunky. With Snippetly, you can: ✅ Save snippets instantly ✅ Access them across devices ✅ Share without friction This is just Day 1 and I'd love to hear your feedback. Your thoughts will directly shape where Snippetly goes next. What's the one feature you'd love in a snippet tool? Thanks for checking it out and for supporting my launch ❤️ — Rehan
