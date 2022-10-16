Sniffnet
Monitor your Internet traffic like a boss
260 followers
Sniffnet is a powerful yet intuitive network monitoring tool, providing a polished dashboard of your Internet traffic. Sniffnet is cross-platform, completely free, and open-source — available for everyone to use without restrictions.
Sniffnet
👋 Hey everyone!
🕵️ Sniffnet is an app to enable you explore your Internet traffic with ease, cross-platform compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux.
📈 Whether you want to gather statistics, or you need to inspect more in depth what's going on in your network, Sniffnet will get you covered.
🌎 The software, completely open-source and developed with the Rust programming language, is already appreciated by more than 250k users worldwide, and is translated in 22 languages.
🛡️ Sniffnet is designed with a security-first approach: one of the top priorities has always been to protect users' data privacy and system integrity, as demonstrated by security audits assessing the application safety.
🆕 Sniffnet's latest release adds several new features and improvements:
• 🔉 enhanced, customisable notifications
• 🎨 new themes optimised for Accessibility
• 📊 donut chart reporting cumulative traffic statistics
• 📁 PCAP files import
• 🌐 support for ARP protocol
• 🔎 identification and tagging of unassigned/reserved “bogon” IP addresses
• ...and other exciting functionalities!
💬 Feedbacks are warmly appreciated, don't hesitate to join the discussion!