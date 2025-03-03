Build a winning deck in a snap. No more wrestling with PowerPoint or Keynote — just type a prompt, and our AI designs layouts, themes, charts, and diagrams for you. Now available as a standalone app.
No more wrestling with PowerPoint or Keynote.
Snapdeck
Build a winning deck in a snap. Create professional presentations effortlessly with AI-powered slide generation, intuitive editing, and beautiful, customizable designs.
Snapdeck
Hi everyone 👋
My name is Minkyu and I’m a student founder who launched the very first version of Snapdeck alone.
On the second launch, I was lucky to have teammates join me.
And now, for this third launch, we’ve officially set up a company in South Korea🇰🇷 and built the first full version of Snapdeck together with 4 amazing teammates.
Through our previous launches, over 5,000 users have tried Snapdeck, and their feedback helped us shape today’s release. This is the beginning of Snapdeck’s real journey, and we’re super excited to finally share the standalone version with you.
We’d love your feedback and ideas as we continue improving Snapdeck. You can join our community on Discord here → https://discord.gg/8SDenjC7
Thanks so much for checking us out — and we hope Snapdeck helps you build your next winning deck in a snap 🚀
Snapdeck
Hi everyone,
I'm Doyeon, co-founder of Snapdeck. Since our Product Hunt launch, my amazing team and I have been working on a standalone version of Snapdeck so anyone can turn their ideas into great slides. With this version, we want to help you spend less time building decks and focus more on what actually matters - telling your story. We hope Snapdeck creates an experience where your ideas travel further and hit harder🔥
Your interest and feedback are what fuel us to keep growing Snapdeck. We'd love to hear your thoughts and get your support!
Snapdeck
Hello hunters,
I’m Nick, the founding engineer of Snapdeck.
Snapdeck uses AI to generate slide decks astonishingly fast—faster than other AI Slides builders.
Give a short description of the slide you want, and Snapdeck’s AI agent will automatically plan and execute all the actions needed to build it.
If you need to make changes to the generated result, use Magic mode in the top-right toolbar: drag over the area you want to edit, enter a command, and it will quickly update in the direction you intended.
We’ve engineered the system so that even simple commands—without overthinking—behave in line with your intent.
I’d love to share and discuss the engineering decisions behind Snapdeck and other product topics.
Feel free to reach out 😎 https://discord.gg/8SDenjC7