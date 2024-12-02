SmythOS
SmythOS lets you build and deploy AI agents without manual coding. Describe your needs, and Agent Weaver creates it automatically using the best AI models and APIs. Integrate with OpenAI, Hugging Face, Amazon Bedrock, and more—no manual coding required. https://SmythOS.com
🚀 SmythOS is now open source!
We’re thrilled to open up the core of SmythOS: the agent runtime, CLI, and SDK, under the MIT license. Think of it as the Linux kernel for agents: secure, stateful, modular. This is the infrastructure for the agentic web and everything you need to build and launch aligned production agents.
Why now? The next internet won’t just be humans browsing, it’ll be agents acting. Like TCP/IP and HTTP shaped the last era, new protocols (like MCP, A2A, AGP) will shape this one. We want to make sure it stays free and open.
What's new:
🌐 SmythOS Runtime, CLI, and SDK — MIT license on GitHub
🧰 Visual builder open source later this year
🧠 MCP protocol — full server & client implementation now available
🕸️ Agents with full browser control via headless Chromium
🗣️ Publish agents as AI LLMs — wrap logic, memory, tools into a callable model endpoint
📊 New debug tooling, analytics, and UX improvements for better developer experience
🧵 Weaver 2.0 — our upgraded system for vibe coding agents with intuitive, modular flows
What stays the same:
Our hosted Agent Studio continues to offer enterprise features, collaboration tools, and expert support.
Who we are: A bootstrapped team of 40 builders who left a successful exit to shape the next era of AI. We’ve been building SmythOS full-time since Spring 2023 — for developers, by developers.
🦙 Ride the llama. 🐱 Skip the drama.
We can’t wait to see what you build with SmythOS.
Open-source runtime and SDK? That's huge! Going to try the CLI, brb 😀
BTW, the PH launch trailer is 🔥😍 how did you make it?
@moinism The video was made with Veo 2, Veo 3, Kling 2.1, Heygen, Hailuo, Suno, OpenAI, OpenArt, Enchancor, Elevenlabs, Capcut and about 11 hours!
The CLI is really cool. I hope the arcade tutorial is helpful in getting started!