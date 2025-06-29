SmartCreator.ai
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm thrilled to introduce SmartCreator.AI, a tool I built to help creators grow their YouTube channels faster. After growing my own channel, I learned what works—and what doesn’t. Most creators post videos and hope for views, but that’s not enough.
Common creator struggles:
Running out of video ideas
Bad thumbnails that kill clicks, even for great videos
SmartCreator.AI solves this with:
🎥 AI-generated 6-second videos from your text prompts
🚀 Upload Reels to multiple YouTube channels
🖼️ Easy thumbnail editing for more clicks
💡 Video ideas that get results
📊 Optimized titles, descriptions, and tags
🤖 AI chat to answer all your creator questions
It’s perfect for creating quick, viral content without hours of editing. Just type your idea, and the AI builds your Reel!
I made this to help creators like you skip the guesswork and grow faster. YouTube is live now, with TikTok coming soon!
What’s your biggest content creation challenge? Let me know below! 👇
Connect with me on Twitter at https://x.com/garkobuild lets be friends :)
Hey David, what are AI calls per day – is it related to chat, or what do you refer to?