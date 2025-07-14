Turn memories into sorted photo albums with just a tap of a button! Waldo identifies life’s celebrations and notable memories based on various signals like date, number of photos, number of people, location, and creates smart album suggestions for you.
Hey fellow Product Hunters,
Thank you for checking out our new Smart Albums!
What began as a simple way to help families keep their memories organized has evolved into an AI-powered curator that transforms your entire camera roll into beautifully themed albums in just one tap. With Smart Albums, you’ll never have to sift through clutter again—your holidays, travels, and everyday moments are automatically grouped and polished for effortless sharing.
Why we built Smart Albums:
We know you capture thousands of photos each year—but most of them never see the light of day, and our camera rolls become a cluttered mess.
Manually sorting and sharing feels like a chore, so we let our AI handle the heavy lifting.
How it works:
Detects your best moments: Our algorithm finds the highlights—holiday gatherings, scenic trips, and local events—and filters out all the clutter like old receipts, paint cans from the trip to Home Depot, and countless screenshots and blurry photos.
Curates into beautiful galleries: Smart Albums will find, for example, all of your Christmas photos for the past 15 years, turn them into an album for each year and organize in a Christmas gallery for easy sharing.
One-tap sharing: Send a link via text or email to friends and loved ones. No extra apps, no hoops to jump through—just your best memories, instantly shared. Others can add to your albums for a priceless keepsake album you’ll have forever.
We’re excited to see how Smart Albums helps you rediscover forgotten photos and makes sharing with friends and family a breeze. It’s available today on iOS for all Waldo iPhone users.
Give it a spin, and let us know what you think—your feedback will help us make Smart Albums even smarter! 😊
Cheers,
The Waldo Team
Can’t wait to hear what the community thinks about this! We’ve worked hard on making album creation completely automatic - your best memories now organize themselves! 📸✨