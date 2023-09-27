Skala
Ultimate legal platform for startups4.7•17 reviews•
1.2K followers
Incorporate globally (US + offshore), raise financing (equity, tokens, debt), register and manage trademarks, access legal templates, hire contractors, and get legal support from vetted lawyers
Skala
Hey PH fam 👋
Roman here, founder of Skala.
10 years ago, I wrote my thesis on online legal services for small businesses (seriously). After a decade in the legal trenches, I’m finally building the platform I always wished existed.
Meet Skala
The all-in-one legal platform for starting and scaling your company.
With Skala, founders can:
• Incorporate in multiple jurisdictions (U.S. & offshore)
• Manage their companies (file reports, request certificates, etc.)
• Raise capital (issue equity or tokens)
• Register and manage trademarks
• Draft and sign contracts (NDAs, SAFEs, Contractor Agreements & more)
AI + Real Lawyers
And yes, we’ve built our own AI legal assistant: Skala AI. Because who doesn’t have one these days?
But here’s the thing. Skala AI knows its limits. When real legal work kicks in, you can loop in a real lawyer, right from the same interface.
Call it an AI-powered law firm: automated workflows, AI guidance, and human lawyers in the loop.
We believe this is the future of legal.
Would love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to drop a comment or question! ❤️
Scade.pro
Govar – English speaking app
Congrats on the launch.
What are your next plans? Are you planning to add incorporation in Europe?
Skala
Hey Dzeanis! EU incorporation is in the roadmap. Especially, if @levelsio manages to lobby EU Inc. into real life (https://www.eu-inc.org/). Otherwise, there is no one-size-fits-all option for Europe.
As someone who’s had to incorporate companies in the UK, Germany, and the US — I can confidently say: nothing burns operational energy faster than cross-border legal setup.
Every time it’s the same mess:
– Hunting for the “right” local lawyer
– Filing weird paperwork that almost gets rejected
– Sometimes physically flying into the country (!?) just to get it done
And worst of all? No one tracks any of it properly.
You end up with docs scattered across email threads, PDFs with no version control, and legal fees that feel like startup tax.
If Skala delivers even half of what’s promised here — that’s a huge unlock for agencies like ours that help startups spin up fast and fundraise globally.
Tokenized fundraising + SAFE signing + jurisdiction logic all in one place?
That’s not just nice UX — that’s startup acceleration, finally made real.
Congrats on the launch. Watching this space closely.
Skala
Thanks, Gosha! We will do our best to deliver on the promise!
@goshatirov