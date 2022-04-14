Sieve
Sieve is a set of APIs & infrastructure focused on video AI. We offer out-of-the-box pipelines and heavily optimized models focused on popular video AI use cases as well as infrastructure primitives that make it easy to tweak & build your own pipelines.
Hey PH Community! 👋
I’m excited to share Dubbing 3.0 by Sieve here. It is the only AI dubbing solution purpose-built for API integration; it's not a video editor in disguise but an infrastructure for developers. That means everything is API-first, modular, and flexible enough to plug into your tools or workflows. This enables granular control over translation, speaker handling, timing, and voice behavior without locking you into a UI or single model provider.
Existing dubbing solutions are heavily consumer-focused and fall short on long videos, multi-speaker, or production-grade content. They're often optimized for short videos, with minimal speaker control, rigid voice options, and translation outputs that fall apart in morphologically rich languages.
With Dubbing 3.0, we fixed a lot of that:
✅ Better multi-speaker support (useful for podcasts, panel sessions, etc)
✅ More natural, context-aware translations
✅ Expresses emotions better (e.g calm vs frustrated)
✅ Cleaner background audio & voice quality
This helps us generate an output that sounds human, not robotic or stitched together. Enterprises use Sieve to ship production-quality dubbed content with minimal post-processing.
If you're trying to automate localization, build internal pipelines, or power your own video product, Sieve is for you.
That said, if you just need to dub a single video with one click, there are great tools out there (some even powered by us). We’re not trying to replace them—we’re building for dev teams that need scale, control, and deep customization.
Our goal is to make Sieve the default AI layer for video understanding. Thanks for checking us out! We’d love to hear your feedback 🙏
Try Dubbing 3.0 in our playground on any video: https://siev.link/dub3.0