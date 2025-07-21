SideNotes

SideNotes is a quick-access notes app that lives on the side of your screen. Always available, even in full screen. Format text with Markdown (markup stays hidden), make task lists, customize with themes and lots of settings, sync via iCloud.

Hello 👋 I’m Marcin, the maker of SideNotes. A few days ago I've launched the biggest update since version 1.0. 🎉 Version 1.5 introduces a completely new text editor that hides Markdown syntax from view. Your notes now look clean and readable, while still being Markdown under the hood. You can still type using Markdown, of course — or use the Aa menu. SideNotes is designed for taking quick notes without losing your workflow. The app lives on the side of your screen (you can choose which side). You can open it by clicking the Open Bar (a small button), using a keyboard shortcut, or simply by moving your mouse to the screen edge. It’s always available — even in full-screen apps. So whenever a thought, task, or idea pops into your mind, you can quickly jot it down, then hide the app and continue working. Or leave it open — it’s entirely up to you. The app is highly customizable. It comes with variety of settings. You can even choose a theme or create your own one. It includes automatic backups and optional iCloud sync, so your notes are accessible on iPhone or iPad via SideNotes Mobile (sold separately). I sell the app as a one-time payment, with upgrades for major versions — just like in the good old days. No subscriptions. Once you buy it, it’s yours. There is also a 40% discount on the app until August 1 as a part of 14 Years of Apptorium sale. — Marcin
Hey Marcin, does it work as a stand alone app or is there a possibility to import notes from native Mac app?

