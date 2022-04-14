Sidemail

All-in-one email platform for SaaS
Sidemail is all-in-one email delivery platform for startups. It has everything for delivering and managing emails – email API, transactional emails, email marketing and automation, contact management, email templates, subscribe forms, and more. Perfect for teams & developers that want reliable deliverability without the bloat. We're based in the EU and GDPR compliant.
Hi Hunters! I'm Kristyna, maker of Sidemail. I'm happy to share with you what we've been building. We built Sidemail because sending emails from a SaaS app was way harder than it should be. Sidemail changed that. It's perfect for busy developers and teams that want simple and reliable deliverability without the bloat. You'll now enjoy: - Easy-to-use email API for sending password resets, receipts, etc. - Messenger for writing product updates & newsletters, - Email automations for onboarding & lifecycle flows, - Simple integration (done in <30 minutes), - Industry fastest email delivery, - Reliable infrastructure, - No-code editor and battle-tested premade email templates, - Developer-focused features like detailed API logs, Markdown emails, simple domain verification and DKIM, and more. If you have any questions or thoughts to share, please do tell! We're used to working with customers and are always happy to improve the platform further. Thank you! Kristyna 💙