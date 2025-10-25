Launching today
Sheets Organizer

The first add-on to manage Google Sheets tabs efficiently

Sheets Organizer helps you organize sheets into folders, sync sheets formatting, pin most used sheets, search sheets by color and name, and perform bulk actions.
Free Options
ProductivitySpreadsheets
Joseph Asinyo
Hi everyone!

As a Google Workspace consultant, I've seen teams get lost in their own spreadsheets. That’s when I knew there had to be a better way to organize Google Sheets.

I was working with a food company in Portugal that needed an automated invoicing system inside Google Sheets. Their main sheet had 15+ tabs, and with multiple collaborators constantly reordering them, navigating the spreadsheet became a real struggle.

During a meeting, the CEO was walking me through their current process. While switching between tabs, he got lost. It took him about 2 minutes just to find the right tabs, and by then, he had forgotten the point he was making.

I had faced the same frustration in other projects too and I found hundreds of users asking for a better way to manage tabs in Google Sheets for a long time. And I thought:

💡 What if there was a way to search tabs like you search text with Ctrl+F? Or simply group related tabs into folders?

That’s when I came up with the idea for Sheets Organizer, a Google Sheets add-on to make large spreadsheets manageable.

With it, you can:

🔍 Instantly search for any tab (by name or color)
📂 Group related tabs into folders
🔖 Pin your most important tabs
⚡ Perform bulk actions on multiple tabs at once

If you works with spreadsheets that have 10+ tabs, Sheets Organizer can save you time.

Check it out: https://www.sheetsorganizer.com/

