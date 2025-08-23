Launching today
ShareBox
Effortless secure file sharing for macos
7 followers
Effortless secure file sharing for macos
7 followers
ShareBox is a powerful macOS app that lets you securely share files with anyone in seconds. Upload from Finder, generate unique links, and control file access and expiry. Built for privacy, speed, and simplicity.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Mac•Productivity•Developer Tools
Launch Team
Clarify — The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted
ShareBox