Effortless secure file sharing for macos

ShareBox is a powerful macOS app that lets you securely share files with anyone in seconds. Upload from Finder, generate unique links, and control file access and expiry. Built for privacy, speed, and simplicity.
Hey there, I'm Thom, the creator of ShareBox. You may know me from my previous project called Astrix, the Finder extension. But today I'm exited to announce that I've launched ShareBox. An easy and quick to use file sharing app for MacOS. It let's you share files with anybody anywhere in a secure and privacy focused manner. I really hope it helps some people out when they need to transfer large files to colleagues, friends, family or anybody else. I'm here to help you do it safely and securely.
