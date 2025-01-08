280 followers
WhatsApp AI Appointment Setter. ChatGPT powered appointment setter. Qualifies leads and books them into your calendar. Never miss a lead again.
What do you think? …
Setter AI
@timo_t Let’s go! Turning visitors into booked calls was never easier.
BestPage.ai
No way, this is genius—booking appointments over WhatsApp without any back-and-forth? I literally lose track of leads in my DMs all the time. Super excited to try this!
AiAgent.app
This is insanely great—like giving your website its own alwasy on sales rep. problem every founder and freelancer faces: slipping leads. Genius.
Q:
1. can we dive into the qualification flow? can we tweak every question and response?
Huge congrats on the launch and that killer free plan—can’t wait to see how far this goes. 🚀W.
Launched on January 9th, 2025
36
215
Setter AI
Setter AI
@timo_t Let’s go! Turning visitors into booked calls was never easier.
BestPage.ai
No way, this is genius—booking appointments over WhatsApp without any back-and-forth? I literally lose track of leads in my DMs all the time. Super excited to try this!
AiAgent.app
This is insanely great—like giving your website its own alwasy on sales rep.
problem every founder and freelancer faces: slipping leads. Genius.
Q:
1. can we dive into the qualification flow? can we tweak every question and response?
Huge congrats on the launch and that killer free plan—can’t wait to see how far this goes. 🚀
W.