Serpex.dev offers a REST API/SDKs for real-time, structured Search data, giving LLMs and SaaS apps live search insights without scraping complexities. Great for AI applications seeking current search intelligence and data projects.
Kartey R
Hunter
Hello Product Hunt 👋

I’m Kartey, solo founder & founding engineer behind this project.

I want to share the story of how this product came to life from a real problem I faced while building.

🧠 It all started while building my Research AI Agent
While working on a research-focused AI agent, I realized something crucial: AI is powerful but without real-time information, it’s basically working with outdated knowledge.

About 80%+ of my queries needed live web data to stay accurate and relevant. Most existing APIs couldn’t deliver Reliable, fresh information, though some sources are costly and geared toward enterprise use.

That’s when I started digging deeper into the problem.

🚧 The Problem

Every available search API I tested came with major trade-offs:

  • 💸 Too expensive for indie founders or small startups

  • ⚙️ Too complex to integrate or maintain

  • 🚫 Easily blocked or rate-limited by engines.

It was frustrating, I just wanted something simple, affordable, and reliable.

💡 The Realization

At some point, it clicked, instead of building another research tool dependent on someone else’s API, why not build the foundation itself?

So I pivoted and started building a Unified Search API focused on what truly matters:

  • Fast & accurate: responses under 3-4 seconds, 5k+ requests per minute (benchmarked up to 50k+ per second)

  • Easy to integrate: Typescript & Python SDKs ready

  • Affordable: starting at just $0.0008/request

  • Multi-engine support: Supporting Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Brave. Adding more.

  • Reliable & structured: clean data, no captcha, no random blocks.

  • Auto handle: routes your queries across best engines and retries.

⚙️ Who It’s For

  • 🧑‍💻 Solo founders & indie hackers building AI products

  • 🧠 Researchers & data enthusiasts exploring trends and insights

  • ⚡ No-code / low-code builders integrating live data into workflows

  • 🚀 Developers & AI engineers who want up-to-date info without the API headache

We support Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo and Brave. Adding more soon.

No complex setup. No overpriced plans. No random blocks. Just clean, real-time search results ready for your AI and data-driven projects.

❤️ Why I Built It

it was something I needed while building my own project. But as I refined it, I realized many other builders faced the same pain so now it’s not just a personal tool, it’s a way to help developers, founders, and researchers unlock the freedom to access live data easily.

💬 Let’s Talk

If you were building your own AI agent today… What kind of real-time data would you want it to access first?

Would love your thoughts, feedback, or even crazy use cases you imagine.

Thanks for reading and for supporting me ❤️

