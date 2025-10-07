Launching today
Serpex.dev offers a REST API/SDKs for real-time, structured Search data, giving LLMs and SaaS apps live search insights without scraping complexities. Great for AI applications seeking current search intelligence and data projects.
Hello Product Hunt 👋
I’m Kartey, solo founder & founding engineer behind this project.
I want to share the story of how this product came to life from a real problem I faced while building.
🧠 It all started while building my Research AI Agent
While working on a research-focused AI agent, I realized something crucial: AI is powerful but without real-time information, it’s basically working with outdated knowledge.
About 80%+ of my queries needed live web data to stay accurate and relevant. Most existing APIs couldn’t deliver Reliable, fresh information, though some sources are costly and geared toward enterprise use.
That’s when I started digging deeper into the problem.
🚧 The Problem
Every available search API I tested came with major trade-offs:
💸 Too expensive for indie founders or small startups
⚙️ Too complex to integrate or maintain
🚫 Easily blocked or rate-limited by engines.
It was frustrating, I just wanted something simple, affordable, and reliable.
💡 The Realization
At some point, it clicked, instead of building another research tool dependent on someone else’s API, why not build the foundation itself?
So I pivoted and started building a Unified Search API focused on what truly matters:
✅ Fast & accurate: responses under 3-4 seconds, 5k+ requests per minute (benchmarked up to 50k+ per second)
✅ Easy to integrate: Typescript & Python SDKs ready
✅ Affordable: starting at just $0.0008/request
✅ Multi-engine support: Supporting Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Brave. Adding more.
✅ Reliable & structured: clean data, no captcha, no random blocks.
✅ Auto handle: routes your queries across best engines and retries.
⚙️ Who It’s For
🧑💻 Solo founders & indie hackers building AI products
🧠 Researchers & data enthusiasts exploring trends and insights
⚡ No-code / low-code builders integrating live data into workflows
🚀 Developers & AI engineers who want up-to-date info without the API headache
We support Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo and Brave. Adding more soon.
No complex setup. No overpriced plans. No random blocks. Just clean, real-time search results ready for your AI and data-driven projects.
❤️ Why I Built It
it was something I needed while building my own project. But as I refined it, I realized many other builders faced the same pain so now it’s not just a personal tool, it’s a way to help developers, founders, and researchers unlock the freedom to access live data easily.
💬 Let’s Talk
If you were building your own AI agent today… What kind of real-time data would you want it to access first?
Would love your thoughts, feedback, or even crazy use cases you imagine.
Thanks for reading and for supporting me ❤️