Sequoia
Master your men's health with Sequoia! Get a personalized plan, track progress, consult doctors, read expert content, and stay on top of checkups—all in one app. Built for men who want to feel stronger, think clearer, and live better. Free to start. Upgrade anytime. Strong roots, stronger you
Hey PH Community, 👋
Denis here - CEO of Sequoia - together with our dream team, we're excited to introduce Sequoia 2.0.
Huge thanks to @picsoung for hunting us again. You're our Godfather! 🙌
The Problem 😕
Today, 1.8 billion men worldwide face sexual health issues like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, or low libido. Yet 80% never see a doctor, due to stigma, shame, or the outdated “men don’t cry” mindset.
The Solution ✨
I used to be one of them (shared my full story during our first launch). I know firsthand how isolating and frustrating it can feel.
That’s why we built Sequoia — a private, exercise-based mobile platform that helps men overcome ED, PE, and low libido safely, naturally, and effectively — often in just 21 days.
What’s New in Sequoia 2.0 🧩
Since our last launch, we’ve made huge improvements:
Track Health Mode – for men without symptoms who want to stay ahead
+80 symptoms tracked – deeper insight into your health
Personalized AI recommendations – smarter support, tailored to your data
Online consultations – talk to a specialist when you need it
Regular checkups – suggested by age, with test tracking and reminders
Who It’s For 👤
For men who want to take control of their health — and the people who care about them.
“He who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior.” – Confucius
Free to start. Upgrade anytime.
We’d love your feedback, support, or just a good chat in the comments. 💬
Sequoia
🌳 Sequoia is all about men's sexual and mental health 🩺.
👋 Hey, community! I’m CTO of Sequoia, and we are here to show you what has happened since the last time 🥇.
We made a huge step and totally changed the way of tracking symptoms, proposing content and introduced new features to give you access to the latest trends in the male health 👀. Technically we changed a lot and created the product again 💪.
We became a partner and a member of the United Nations Population Fund 🇺🇳, the World Association for Sexual Health 😷 and the University of Rome Tor Vergata 🩻. It means that the idea is recognized and accepted by the medical community!
The foundation of the product are the techniques based on
🏥 proven medical algorithms
👩⚕️ content, curated and created by experienced doctors
🏈 and the team of professionals that know how to create great things
We know how some subjects of men's health are stigmatizing or silencing.
But to create a strong and healthy society, we need to highlight and solve issues men are struggling with every day.