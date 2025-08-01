Launching today
Google & ChatGPT ignore slow pages, check if yours is fast!
75% of sites fail Core Web Vitals. Check if you're losing rankings to faster competitors. Real user data from Chrome UX Report.
Did you know that website performance (for each URL e.g. that of specific blog posts) is important to rank well in Google and other search engines?
Probably even more important right now: it is also important if you want your content to be used by ChatGPT and other search agents.
SEO Speed Test gives you a report about Google's own web vital speed test results that get reported from field testing by real Google Chrome users on desktop and mobile.
SEO Speed Test also has actionable recommendations on what to do to make your performance score better.
You can use the report and its recommendation to fix the performance issues yourself or forward them to the right person.
For technical SEO consultants a report by SEO Speed Test is also a great conversation starter with existing and future clients.
We often use it ourselves in kick-off meetings for technical SEO improvement sprints and we are super happy that we can make it available to all of you today.
Have a great weekend!
Hey Fellow Makers & Creators! Did you know that 75% of websites are too slow?
That's why @__tosh & I built SEOSpeedTest.com
It's not just for Google.
But also for ChatGPT and other AI search engines.
That’s killing your SEO.
So we built SEOSpeedTest.com
→ Just paste your URL
→ Get a blazing fast performance score
→ See what’s holding your site back
We even ran ProductHunt.com through it…
Spoiler: mobile speed needs work. 👀
If you want your brand to rank faster and smarter, give it a spin.
And if you like it, we’d love your upvote ❤️
Let’s make the internet fast again.
<3 Pete 🚀