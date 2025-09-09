Launching today
Seedream 4.0
A new-generation image creation model from ByteDance
Next‑gen image creation model unifying generation and editing in one architecture. It handles complex multimodal tasks (knowledge-based prompts, reasoning, and reference consistency) while delivering stunning 4K images with dramatically faster inference.
Seedream 4.0 looks like a competent competitor against Google's Nano Banana, given its upgrades:
Unified creation and editing.
Instead of juggling separate tools, you get image generation and editing in one model. Prompts handle both, so you can create or tweak visuals without switching modes.
Batch processing.
Upload multiple reference images and get several outputs at once. Feels especially useful for anyone working with large sets of assets or iterating quickly.
Speed and fidelity.
Faster inference, plus support for up to 4K resolution. Not a bad combo for impatient perfectionists.
Knowledge-driven generation.
It’s not just about pretty pictures—Seedream can generate educational charts, timelines, and diagrams, thanks to its reasoning and reference consistency.
Prompt-based editing.
Want to remove an object, change text, or repair a photo? Just describe it. The system translates your sentence into a visual update.
Some of the image samples are incredible!