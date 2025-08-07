Launching today
ScrollMark
Never lose your place on the web again
14 followers
Never lose your place on the web again
14 followers
ScrollMark Is A Minimal Safari Extension That Lets You Drop Up To 10 Scroll Checkpoints On Any Webpage, Quickly Jump To Them, And Manage Your Reading Flow Distraction-free—no Signups, No Privacy Worries.
ScrollMark
Agnes AI
The shortcut checkpoint thing is genius, fr—no more endless scrolling to find my spot. This is realy going to save my sanity on long docs!
Agnes AI
Omg, the instant jump-back with just a shortcut is realy genius—no more endless scrolling to find my spot. Fr, this is so needed!