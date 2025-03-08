Scaloom

AI-powered Reddit marketing that works while you sleep

5.01 review

122 followers

Scaloom is an AI Reddit marketing agent that helps founders and startups get customers on autopilot. ✅ Find subreddits that allow promotion ✅ Post once across multiple subs ✅ Daily auto-reply to relevant conversations ✅ Warm up accounts for karma & trust ✅ Download report in CSV format All in one clean dashboard.
Scaloom turns Reddit into a growth engine for your product. Simply connect your account, add your website, create a campaign and Scaloom handles posting, replying, and account warming automatically. Spend minutes, not hours, to start attracting customers.
Launch tags:
MarketingArtificial Intelligencereddit
Lionel Lakson
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Lionel, founder of Scaloom 👋 I built Scaloom because I noticed so many founders struggle to use Reddit for growth without getting banned or looking spammy. Reddit can be an incredible channel for finding early customers, but it’s time-consuming and easy to mess up. With Scaloom you can: - Find subreddits that actually allow promotion - Schedule and publish posts across multiple subs at once - Auto-reply to conversations where people are already looking for tools like yours - Warm up accounts automatically to build karma & trust The goal: help founders get qualified traffic on autopilot without the hassle of manual posting or worrying about rules. 👉 You can try it free at scaloom.com (no credit card needed). I’d love your feedback, ideas, or suggestions on how to make this even more useful for you! 🙌
Aleksandar Blazhev
@busmark_w_nika the secret was revealed last Sunday and now everyone is building Reddit tools 🔥
Oksana Chyketa
@byalexai yeah, i also noticed. but the tool looks promising