Launching today
Saveclip
The clip camera that remembers your life
20 followers
The clip camera that remembers your life
20 followers
Saveclip captures what you see without audio and makes memories searchable.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Hardware•Wearables•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Saveclip
Hi. I'm building this.
YouTube about why we're building this:
About Saveclip:
https://newnet.inc/en/saveclip/
Pre-order here with 5% discount:
https://shop.newnet.inc/discount/2S232EEH3J9M?redirect=%2Fcollections%2Fdefault