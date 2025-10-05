Launching today
The clip camera that remembers your life

Saveclip captures what you see without audio and makes memories searchable.
HardwareWearablesArtificial Intelligence
5otoyam
Hi. I'm building this.

YouTube about why we're building this:

About Saveclip:

https://newnet.inc/en/saveclip/


Pre-order here with 5% discount:

https://shop.newnet.inc/discount/2S232EEH3J9M?redirect=%2Fcollections%2Fdefault

