Tired of running scattered scripts one by one to set up a project or complete routine tasks, manually adjusting paths and parameters every single time? This is the solution you've been waiting for.
Hey! 👋 I'm Leon, and I got tired of executing random scripts to handle database migrations, firewall logins, and spinning up microservices at my day job. No devcontainers, no automation - just pure manual chaos. SAST was born from that frustration. It automates command sequences, eliminates copy-paste errors with placeholders, and chains tasks into workflows/tasksets. My colleagues have been using it for months and love it. If you're stuck in the same manual grind, I hope this helps you too! Happy to answer any questions. 🚀
