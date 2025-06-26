Launching today
SalesTarget.ai is an all-in-one platform for B2B sales teams. Find leads, launch AI powered cold email campaigns, and manage your pipeline from one place. The Campaign Copilot handles targeting, scheduling, and follow ups automatically.
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Kartikeya, founder / CEO of SalesTarget.ai
— and I’m beyond excited to share what we’ve built with you today with over 13years of expertise in Sales and marketing.
We created SalesTarget.ai to fix a major gap in modern sales:
💬 How do you scale cold outreach with true personalization, accurate targeting, and smart follow-ups – without hiring a huge team?
⚡️ Enter SalesTarget.ai: Your AI Co-pilot for Smarter B2B Sales
SalesTarget.ai is an AI-native platform that helps B2B teams find, engage, and convert prospects faster — powered by AI at every level.
Here’s how AI drives every part of the platform:
🧠 1. AI Co-pilot (Your Sales Strategist on Autopilot)
Acts like a virtual sales assistant + strategist.
Recommends who to target, when to reach out, and what to say – based on real-time performance and your ideal customer profile.
Continuously learns from your wins and losses to fine-tune outreach and pipeline strategy.
✉️ 2. Cold Email Campaigns with Generative AI
AI crafts hyper-personalized email sequences tailored to each lead.
No templates. Each message adapts based on industry, company size, intent signals, and behaviour.
A/B testing and auto-optimization are baked in – so campaigns improve themselves over time.
📇 3. AI-Driven CRM
Traditional CRMs are passive databases. Ours is active and predictive.
Lead scoring, follow-up timing, and even task suggestions are all AI-powered.
Think of it as a CRM that actually does the thinking for you.
🔍 What Makes SalesTarget.ai Different?
✅ End-to-end AI: Not just another email tool. AI runs the strategy, the messaging, and the execution.
✅ Truly adaptive: The platform learns from your performance and gets smarter over time.
✅ Built for humans, not just data: Simple, intuitive interface with powerful automation under the hood.
🎁 Launch Day Offer – Exclusive for Product Hunt!
To celebrate our launch, we’re giving the Product Hunt community:
🔐 Enjoy a 7-day free trial on all SalesTarget.ai products.
🆓 Plus, get the CRM completely free for your first month, exclusively for the Product Hunt community.
👉 Try it here: https://tinyurl.com/5kyp2p3n
We'd love your feedback, questions, or cold email war stories! 😄
Thanks for checking us out — we’re here all day!
— Kartikeya Mishra
Founder @ SalesTarget.ai
@salestarget Thanks so much for sharing this, Kartikeya 🙌
As part of the team building SalesTarget.ai, I just want to add how exciting it’s been to see the Co-pilot in action. Watching it learn from real campaigns and suggest smarter next steps has been a game-changer.
What I love most is that it’s not just another sales tool—it’s really an AI partner that adapts to your way of selling, whether that’s finding leads, writing cold emails, or managing deals inside the CRM.
Super pumped to hear what the Product Hunt community thinks—your feedback will help us push the product even further 🚀
@salestarget Really excited to see SalesTarget.ai launch today 🎉! I’ve seen how much work has gone into building this, and it’s amazing to watch it go live.
The platform is built to solve real problems that sales and marketing teams face every day — from getting emails delivered to the right inbox, to finding verified leads, and keeping the pipeline organized with a smarter CRM.
If you’re in B2B sales or marketing, this is definitely worth checking out. Big congratulations to Kartikeya and the whole team on making this happen 🚀
@salestarget 🔥 Huge shoutout to Kartikeya for driving this vision! As Head of Technology at SalesTarget.ai, it’s been an incredible journey building this product from the ground up.
Our biggest challenge (and most exciting part!) was making sure the AI isn’t just a buzzword — but truly embedded in every layer: from smart targeting to adaptive campaigns to a CRM that actually thinks with you.
We’ve obsessed over keeping the platform powerful yet simple for sales teams, so they can focus on conversations, not tools. 🚀
Super excited to finally share this with the Product Hunt community. Can’t wait to hear your thoughts and feedback — it will help us shape the next stage of SalesTarget.ai. 🙌
— Gaurav Pandey
Head of Technology @ SalesTarget.ai
@salestarget Congratulations on the launch, Kartikeya! 🚀
As the UX/UI Designer on the team, it has been a rewarding experience to shape SalesTarget.ai into a platform that is simple, intuitive, and human — all while powered by advanced AI capabilities.
What I value most is how the design brings clarity to complexity: from the AI Co-pilot guiding next steps to the CRM that anticipates actions, every interaction is crafted to empower sales teams and enhance productivity.
I look forward to seeing how the Product Hunt community experiences it — your insights will be invaluable as we continue refining and advancing SalesTarget.ai ✨
Agnes AI
I really appreciate the idea of an AI co-pilot that actually learns from my sales wins and losses—predictive lead scoring could save my team so much guesswork. by the way, does it integrate with existing CRMs?
@cruise_chen Thanks so much 🙌 — that’s exactly the vision behind our Co-pilot. It doesn’t just assist in the moment, it actually learns from your wins and misses to make predictive lead scoring smarter over time, so your team can focus on the highest-impact conversations.
CRM integrations are something we’re actively working on, and they’re in the “coming soon” section of our roadmap 🚀.