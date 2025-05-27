Sales AGI
Launching today
Sales AGI applies AI to CRM systems, where agents learn from wins and losses in HubSpot and Salesforce, analyze content from emails, meetings, messages, and files, then recommend actions to move deals forward.
Readouts
Impressive how Sales AGI leverages AI to supercharge CRM workflows by learning from real deal outcomes and analyzing all communication channels. A smart assistant that truly helps sales teams close more efficiently!