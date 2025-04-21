Saidar is an intelligent personal assistant that can automate your admin tasks using 25+ of your softwares.
Hey guys! I’m Soumil, the founder of Saidar.
I’ve always hated admin tasks, or busywork, as people call it. And I’m not alone here: most professionals spend 33% of their lives on busywork, and it’s the most annoying part of their job.
These are things like scheduling meetings, creating reports, copying data, and many more.
If you could afford an Executive Assistant, you’d ask them to do this work for you.
That’s why I built Saidar, to try to bring that assistance to everybody using AI.
Saidar is an intelligent personal secretary that can:
Work with 25+ of your most common softwares
Schedule automated workflows to complete repetitive tasks
Keep track of your work and projects, and remind you when needed
Generate files, images, and articles
Conduct Deep Research into a particular topic
All you have to do is ask!
I’m always looking to improve it, so please drop any feedback, criticism, or thoughts!
Have fun!
Tough Tongue AI
Super intrigued by Saidar’s deep research capability—can it summarize and track changing insights over time for ongoing topics like trends or competitors?
Saidar
@aj_123 Hello! Yep, you can ask it to (for example) conduct Deep Research every week about a certain competitor, topic, or trend, and send you a report of what's new.
BestPage.ai
Omg, finally something that just *does* the boring admin stuff when I type it out. Managing all my apps with plain english? That’s genius, fr. Hats off to the team!
Saidar
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Haha thanks! The plain english was a major reason I built this in the first place. People shouldn't have to make workflows for each and every admin task they want to accomplish; there's too many of them with subtle differences all the time.
It's much better if an AI system can handle those differences and work with natural language!