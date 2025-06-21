Rybbit
Launching today
The open source Google Analytics replacement
Next-gen, open source, lightweight, cookieless web & product analytics for everyone.
Next-gen, open source, lightweight, cookieless web & product analytics for everyone.
Why we built Rybbit
There isn't a middle-ground for web/product analytics. There are:
🏢 Confusing enterprise solutions like Google Analytics, Amplitude, and Posthog which are powerful but basically require a dedicated analytics team to run.
📊 Barebones tools like Plausible or Fathom that are easy to setup and use, but are one-page dashboards without any depth.
I run a gaming analytics site that receives millions of visits a month (it's a real site in our demo and screenshots!), and for years I struggled with tools that were either clearly built for boring enterprises or low-traffic blog sites that just wanted to count views. If you can't spend hours setting up complex analytics workflows but still need to know what your users are doing, Rybbit is for you!
Rybbit combines the best bits of all the advanced analytics platforms while still being fun and intuitive to use. There are almost a dozen prebuilt dashboards that require zero/little setup. ⚡
Highlights
📈 All key web analytics metrics including sessions, unique users, pageviews, bounce rate, session duration
🎥 Session replays
🎯 Customizable goals, retention, user journeys, and funnels dashboards
🔍 Advanced filtering across 15+ dimensions
⚙️ Custom events with JSON properties
🌍 3-level location tracking (country → region → city) + advanced map visualizations
⚡ Real-time dashboard
👥 Support for adding team members
🚀 Web vitals tracking
☁️ Cloud plan with free tier 🆓 / open source self-hosted
SnowSEO
Looks amazing! I tried it and immediately fell in love. It feels like universal analytics but on steroids.
Great work Bill.
@sanjaydotpro That's exactly what I was going for. We all miss old GA, but hopefully Rybbit brings it back plus a lot more.
Unstuckify
@rain_chai1 Google Analytics especially gets blocked by almost all adblockers. Since Rybbit is new and much more privacy friendly than GA, it is very unlikely for adblockers to block it. And If you're self-hosting Rybbit on the same domain, you're guaranteed to not get blocked unless the user disabled Javascript.