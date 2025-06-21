Next-gen, open source, lightweight, cookieless web & product analytics for everyone.
Refreshingly straightforward web analytics — open source and GDPR-compliant. Comes with funnels, goals, custom events, geolocation, web vitals, session replay, powerful filters, and error tracking.
Why we’re back with Rybbit v2
A couple months ago I launched Rybbit on Product Hunt — a beautifully crafted web analytics platform built with usability in mind. Rybbit combines the best bits of all the advanced analytics platforms while still being fun and intuitive to use. We have 10+ prebuilt dashboards that require zero setup, and we're cookieless + GDPR compliant.
We were blown away by the feedback and interest (thank you ❤️).
Recap of Rybbit
📈 All key web analytics metrics including sessions, unique users, pageviews, bounce rate, session duration
🎥 Session replays
🎯 Customizable goals, retention, user journeys, and funnels dashboards
🔍 Advanced filtering across 20+ dimensions
⚙️ Custom events with JSON properties
🌍 3-level location tracking (country → region → city) + advanced map visualizations
⚡ Real-time dashboard
👥 Team member & organizations support
🚀 Web vitals tracking
☁️ Cloud plan with free tier / open source self-hosted
Check us out! → https://www.rybbit.io/
Help us get to 10k stars ⭐ → https://github.com/rybbit-io/rybbit
Agnes AI
Finally, an open source analytics tool that actually tackles session replay and error tracking—those always trip me up in client projects. This is just so well done, and 9k stars? Congrats team again!