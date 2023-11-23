Runbear helps companies use custom ChatGPT in their communication platforms, like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and HubSpot. You can bring your AI ideas to life in less than an hour without assistance from engineering teams. No coding is required. Expose your team to next-gen workflows, enhance work performance, and stay competitive!
Hey folks, @snowlee here from Runbear! 🐻✨
Slack (Microsoft Teams, or Discord) is where your team communicates — but it’s not where work gets done. You still have to dig through docs, chase updates, and repeat yourself… over and over again.
That’s why we built Runbear: Your workspace for building AI teammates in Slack — custom agents with their own @Handle, trained on your workflows, and ready to help.
And no worries — it’s not just another no-code tool with complex flowcharts.
It’s the most human-like way for teams to build AI agents by themselves. Just chat in Slack, and they learn.
👤 Add AI teammates — just like people
Give each agent its own @Handle, role, and knowledge. Whether it’s @Cindy in Finance for instant answers or @Jack the PM for meeting recaps, every team gets agents tailored to their work.
🔗 Connect to 2,700+ tools — without leaving Slack
Resolve questions, automate tasks, and pull real-time info from Google Drive, Notion, Confluence, HubSpot, and more.
🧠 Get smart recommendations
Runbear analyzes your team’s conversations and suggests which agents to spin up — perfectly tuned to your actual workflows.
♻️ They improve continuously
No code. No flowcharts. No friction. Your agents evolve by simply watching how your team works and chats in Slack.
We believe every team will build their own AI agents — and they should feel like teammates, not tools.
👉 As a thank-you to the Product Hunt community, we’re offering 30% off for the 1st month if you sign up with the promo code: PH2025
Would love to hear what you think — comment below! 🙌
— Snow 🐾
Co-founder & CEO, Runbear
Huge congrats on the launch! 🚀 @snowlee
The product looks amazing — excited to see where it goes next.
@shuwn_jung I appreciate your enthusiasm, Shuwn!