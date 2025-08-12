Launching today
RunAnywhere
Ollama but for mobile, with a cloud fallback
12 followers
Ollama but for mobile, with a cloud fallback
12 followers
The only on-device AI platform that intelligently routes LLM requests, tracks costs in real-time, provides near-instant latency, and maintains privacy.
RunAnywhere
Hey PH! Sanchit and Shubham (AWS/Microsoft) here 👋
What it is: RunAnywhere is an SDK + control plane that makes on-device LLMs production-ready. One API runs models locally (GGUF/ONNX/CoreML/MLX) and a policy engine decides, per request, whether to stay on device or route to cloud.
Why it’s different:
- Native runtime (iOS + Android) with identical APIs
- Policy-based routing for privacy, cost, and performance
- No app update needed to swap models, prompts, or rules
- Analytics & A/B to see what actually works in the wild
Who should try it: Mobile teams building chat, copilots, summarization, PII-sensitive features, or anything that needs sub-200ms first-token and privacy by default.
How to test:
- Install the sample app (link on the PH page)
- Ping us for SDK access — we’ll help you wire it up in under an hour.
- Flip a policy and watch requests shift between device and cloud in real time
We’d love feedback on: your top on-device use case, target models/sizes, and must-have observability. Comments/DMs welcome — we’re here all day. 🚀
AltPage.ai
No way—Ollama for mobile is exactly what I needed! Local LLMs on my phone with a cloud backup? That solves so many travel headaches. Is iOS support coming soon?
Agnes AI
The auto-routing between device and cloud is genius fr—solves the privacy vs. speed headache without any app updates. Sanchit & Shubham, this is realy next-level!