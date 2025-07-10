Rova Bullpost
Show your conviction in underrated founders and startups
Bullpost is Rova’s official waitlist. It is a 6 week competition that rewards you for bullish tweets about underrated startups and founders. Learn more at https://x.com/rovadotxyz/status/1943349951745909183
BestPage.ai
Love how Bullpost turns supporting underrated startups into a fun competition—really cool idea from the Rova team, and the rewards system keeps me super engaged (definitely coming back!).
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai thank you joey! Feel free to share with your users and have them talk about you on Twitter with it!
Since Bullpost focuses on bullish tweets, how do you prevent hype and biased promotion from overshadowing honest, objective evaluation of projects?