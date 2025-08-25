Launching today
AI agents automating student success and retention workflows

17 followers

Risely's AI Advisor instantly flags at-risk students, drafts personalized outreach in seconds, and rapidly creates intervention plans to help colleges improve retention and scale student support.
Risely AI gallery image
Risely AI gallery image
Risely AI gallery image
Risely AI gallery image
Risely AI gallery image
EducationSaaSArtificial Intelligence
Hi Producthunt! :wave: I’m Sadia, co-founder and CPO of Risely AI :woman-raising-hand::skin-tone-4: When I was a student at UC Berkeley, I faced the harsh reality of having all my financial aid withdrawn overnight. My parents made just a bit too much to qualify. I juggled three campus jobs simultaneously just to stay enrolled, and advisor support was nearly impossible to access, with appointments booked weeks in advance. My story isn’t unique: 1 in 3 college students drop out due to inadequate student support, costing universities an average of $34 million each year in lost tuition. We created Risely’s AI Advisor to tackle this challenge head-on: 🚩 Proactively Flag At-Risk Students before problems become critical 📨 Automate Personalized Outreach, freeing staff to focus on impactful interactions 🔎 Instantly Answer Critical Questions about students, courses, and workloads 📝 Generate Tailored Intervention Plans within seconds But that’s only the start. Risely's vision is to power an AI-native ERP for universities, revolutionizing workflows across enrollment management, admissions, advising, research administration, and beyond. This isn’t just about streamlining tasks; it’s about enabling colleges to boost enrollment, retention, and revenue, significantly expanding their institutional impact. I'd love to hear your thoughts: 👉 What's a process you've experienced at your college that left you super confused and frustrated? Your feedback is a gift, drop a note in the comments and let us know what you think! -Sadia and the Risely team
