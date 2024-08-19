Retainr.io - Convert Skills Into Profit
Turns Your Freelance Skills into Monetizable Products
Retainr is the solution for freelancers and digital agencies that turns their skills and knowledge into recurring income by turning each any freelance services into profitable products (AKA ‘Productized’).
Lifyzer
This looks like a thoughtful and much-needed solution for solo freelancers and small agencies. The clean focus on productizing services and reducing back-and-forth can truly help streamline client work and improve the overall experience. Managing everything from a single dashboard is a big plus.
Quick question though, does Retainr support custom onboarding flows or intake forms per service, so each offering can have its own unique client journey?