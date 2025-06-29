Remix Mart
Launching today
Explore, Remix, and Generate images with multiple AI models
Create AI images using multiple top models from OpenAI, Google, Flux, and more. All in one place. Remix any image with one click, and lock your original prompts for privacy.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Harsh Manwani, the maker of RemixMart.
We built RemixMart because AI art tools felt like isolated silos — powerful, but lonely. There was no way to remix, learn, or build on what others created.
So we made RemixMart:
🎨 Create using multiple top models (OpenAI, Google, Flux, Stability, and more)
🔁 Remix any image in one click — with creative lineage
🔒 Lock your original prompts to keep them private
🧑🤝🧑 Join a community where remixing is the culture
🎥 And Video generation (with multiple models) coming soon...
Whether you’re an artist, creator, or AI explorer, RemixMart is your playground.
I’d love your feedback, questions, and honest takes. I’m here all day!
Try it → remixmart.com
Thanks for checking us out!
– Harsh