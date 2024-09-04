reMarkable Paper Pro
The ultimate paper tablet
The ultimate paper tablet
Featuring an 11.8-inch color display, adjustable reading light, and unmatched paper-like writing feel, reMarkable Paper Pro is designed to help knowledge workers capture, refine, and elevate their thoughts in a world full of distractions.
For work that happens anytime, anywhere, and with anyone.
reMarkable Paper Pro Move
reMarkable Paper Pro Move is the most portable paper tablet yet. It features a 7.3-inch color display with a paper-like feel and a distraction-free design, perfect for taking notes and meeting face-to-face. Comes with a Marker and up to 2 weeks of battery.
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
This is interesting—I looked up the 1st gen reMarkable launch on PH, and that was 8 years ago. In that time, reMarkable has become the undisputed market leader for the experience they pioneered: an e-ink device focused on the immersive feeling of writing on paper.
I personally own three e-ink devices: a 13.3" for documents, a 7.8" for the perfect balance of reading and portability, and a 6.1" phone-sized device that's now a part of my EDC. I remember looking for a ~7-inch device from reMarkable back then, wishing they made one. Now, it's finally here.
The Paper Pro Move is that device. It has a 7.3-inch Canvas Color (Gallery 3) display, an adjustable reading light, and it’s smaller than a paperback. It also has smart features like handwriting-to-text conversion and integrations with Slack, Drive, etc.
Everyone can share their consumer perspective, but I want to add a view from someone in the hardware industry: I have huge respect for what reMarkable is doing here.
Only a leading brand like reMarkable has the influence to push the supply chain (in this case, companies like E Ink etc.) to develop and mass-produce specific technologies. A mass-produced 7-inch Gallery 3 color ink screen wouldn't exist for the wider industry without a major product brand driving that demand.
So, you can expect that the success of the Paper Pro Move will lead to more 7-inch color e-ink devices across the industry. And that's what a consumer electronics leader is supposed to do. Apple does it, and reMarkable is doing it here.
So, respect.
