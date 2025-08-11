Launching today
Relyable
Simulation & monitoring platform for AI voice agents
13 followers
Simulation & monitoring platform for AI voice agents
13 followers
Relyable let's you ship high performing AI Voice Agents quick. Run simulated conversations between AI Agents & Evaluate Live Calls. Relyable has a native integration with Vapi & Retell AI.
Agnes AI
Omg, finally a tool that gets how much time we waste testing AI voice agents—80% testing is wild, fr. This is gonna save so much dev pain, realy smart move!