Hey everyone!
We ve been heads-down shipping new features based entirely on feedback from early users:
Anonymous payment tracking
Affiliate-specific & product-based commissions
REST API + full docs
Custom referral link params
Localization-ready UI
and more!
Refgrow
Tough Tongue AI
The new UI is really crisp. I would love to not reinvent the wheel every time I implement an affiliate program. It's super useful that way.
Refgrow
@aj_123 Thank you!
flpbk.io
Looks promising. Planing to try it soon on one of my products!
Refgrow
@momciloo Great, if you need any help, let me know via the support chat widget!