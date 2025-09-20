Launching today
Like Resend, but for everything Calendars & Scheduling
23 followers
Skip months of integration hell. Use our SDK or open source scheduling package to handle everything calendar, simplify OAuth, build robust booking systems, integrate Google, Outlook, and other calendars with one unified API... 51M+ events created.
I've lost weeks fighting with Google and Outlook calendar APIs. Your unified solution saves huge effort and I like that you seen thought about simplifying OAuth. That's thoughtful developer-first product vision.
I like how you've taken the pain out of calendar integrations. Building OAuth and scheduling logic usually eats months but having one unified API makes building booking systems feel like a breeze.
Oh wow, a unified API for Google and Outlook calendars. That could save so many headaches with OAuth flows.