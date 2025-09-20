Launching today
Like Resend, but for everything Calendars & Scheduling

Skip months of integration hell. Use our SDK or open source scheduling package to handle everything calendar, simplify OAuth, build robust booking systems, integrate Google, Outlook, and other calendars with one unified API... 51M+ events created.
Howdyyy PH-Community! 🤠 We're the team behind Recal - the headless infrastructure for everything calendar, especially building custom booking systems. While most calendar tools force their UI on you, we believe developers should have complete control. Recal provides the calendar integration layer without any frontend constraints - just pure API/SDK that works with Google, Outlook, and other providers. Whether you're building AI scheduling agents, custom booking flows, or enterprise appointment systems, you get the calendar backend without the baggage. Your UI, your rules, our reliable infrastructure running on Cloudflare's edge network. Curious what booking experiences you're building! Happy to answer any questions about our architecture or integration approach :)
I've lost weeks fighting with Google and Outlook calendar APIs. Your unified solution saves huge effort and I like that you seen thought about simplifying OAuth. That's thoughtful developer-first product vision.

I like how you've taken the pain out of calendar integrations. Building OAuth and scheduling logic usually eats months but having one unified API makes building booking systems feel like a breeze.

Oh wow, a unified API for Google and Outlook calendars. That could save so many headaches with OAuth flows.

