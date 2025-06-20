Realbotix
Launching today
Hyper-realistic AI humanoids for seamless human interaction
AI-powered robots for companionship, entertainment and customer service. Realbotix offers human-like robots for superior social interactions in a variety of settings that improve human experiences through connection, learning and play.
Hello PH Community 👋
I have hunted Robots in the past like NEO Gamma and Protoclone. Today, I am excited to share with you about Realbotix.
What is Realbotix?
Realbotix builds ultra-realistic, AI-enabled robots for companionship, entertainment, and customer service powered by cutting-edge facial expression tech, modular bodies and voice / face recognition systems to enhance human experience through connection, learning and play.
What Sets Realbotix Apart?
Most AI interactions today are disembodied voice assistants, chatbots, and avatars that lack presence or emotional intelligence. Meanwhile, physical robots are often clunky, cold and not truly social.
Realbotix gives form to AI with hyper-realistic humanoid robots that look, move and interact like real people bridging the emotional and functional gap creating meaningful face-to-face experiences.
Features
Customizable faces & bodies for brand, persona or personal preference
14+ moveable facial points for lifelike expression
AI-agnostic integration plug into any platform (OpenAI, Meta, Gemini, etc.)
Proprietary Realbotix Companion AI built specifically for emotional connection
Built-in face & voice recognition for responsive engagement
Controller App for full robot interface (Coming soon)
Robot Types
B-Series: AI-enabled bust ideal for customer service desks, kiosks and content creators.
M-Series: Modular paneled robot for installations and enterprise needs.
F-Series: Fully embodied robot, the most immersive human-like experience.
Who’s It For?
Hospitality & customer experience 🏨
Elderly care and companionship 🧓
Content creators, influencers & artists 🎭
Entertainment and experiential events 🎮
Tech labs and innovation centers 🧪
Brands seeking futuristic in-store interaction 🛍️
My take: As AI evolves, I believe robots with a human touch will play a central role in how we connect, care and communicate.
Excited to hear your thoughts below 👇
I feel scared like Sarah Connor in 1984. Terminator is here.
Anyway, I think that something similar we could see humanoid Sophia a few years back, which was very similar.
Personally, I find classic robots more "friendly/convenient" than humanoids. 😅