Readdit Later helps you save, search and organize Reddit posts effortlessly. Syncs your saved posts and gives you a clean dashboard to filter, sort, and bulk-manage your finds.
Hi everyone, I’m the maker of Readdit Later. I built this Chrome extension because I was frustrated with how messy and hard-to-find my saved Reddit posts became over time. With Readdit Later, you can sync your saved posts automatically and manage everything in a clean, searchable dashboard. You can filter by subreddit, post type, or time, and even bulk unsave when it’s time to declutter.
This project started as a personal tool, but it quickly became something I thought other Reddit users might find useful. I’d love to hear your feedback, ideas for improvement, or any features you wish existed.
Thanks for taking the time to check it out.