Hi everyone!Qwen-Image is a 20B MMDiT image foundation model that achieves significant advances in complex text rendering and precise image editing. It feels like the Qwen team's take on a "4o" moment—a powerful image model integrated directly into Qwen Chat. You can use it just by toggling the "Image Generation" button.
The quality of images this model generates is really impressive. I've found its performance on classical scenes to be genuinely stunning.What really sets it apart is its incredible ability with text rendering, handling complex Chinese and English text within images better than many open models I've seen. It's a fantastic new tool for creators.
