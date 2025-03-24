Pulse is the enterprise support solution for OpenSearch and Elasticsearch. Pulse is the only solution backed by 15 years of experience, led by OpenSearch Ambassador Itamar Syn-Hershko and powered by a proactive, intelligent platform. With proactive issue detection, automated root cause analysis, health assessments, and recommendations for cost and performance optimization, Pulse reduces maintenance toil while improving performance and saving you money.
A Kibana DevTools-like interface within your IDE, and more powerful than ever. Stream files, persist query pane, query and mapping validation, mock data generation, and more — all from inside VS Code. Brought to you by the experts at Pulse.
Hello fellow developers! we know how much you like Kibana's DevTools. We also know how bothersome it is to use sometimes. And how much you wish you've had it in your IDE.
Since VS Code is so great, and we see it being used very commonly with our customers. So we thought - why won't we give you DevTools right in your IDE?
Welcome to our (free) VS Code Extension for Elasticsearch, available also for OpenSearch. It gives you supercharged DevTools in your IDE, snippets and intellisense, mock-data generator and more.
We believe you'd find our improved version of DevTools super useful - you can now stream files to requests instead of copy-paste; use different panes of requests by saving them as files and committing as `.es.http` files; view _cat responses as tables; quickly wrap queries in boolean clauses via keyboard shortcuts; and much more.
Give this a shot, give us an upvote if you like it, and let us know if we missed any feature you wish you had available!
