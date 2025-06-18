Pulse
Pulse is a wearable built for people who’d rather test than guess. It tracks sleep, energy, and habits; then helps you run experiments to see what actually makes a difference. No generic advice. No subscriptions.
Hey Product Hunt, I'm Cos.
We built Pulse because we were tired of health trackers that guilt you for rest days, show nice charts but no clear next steps, and charge monthly just to unlock basic features.
After over a year of building, we’re now in the final 100 meters before launch, and we’re beyond excited to share what we’ve created!
What makes Pulse different?
One of the features we’re most proud of is the Experiment Lab - a space where you can test how your body responds to habits like screen time before bed, coffee after 2pm, cold showers in the morning, and more.
Pulse isn’t just another dashboard.... it’s a feedback loop.
No subscriptions. No generic advice. Just tools that work with your body, not against it.
Excited to hear what you think!
Time to get that strap on my wrist and break limits
oook lesgo