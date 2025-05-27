Publora
Google Docs-styled social media scheduler with API access
Winning on social media is not luck, it's a system. Publora helps you to build a robust system and strategy for growing social media. It incentivizes you to create content with the help of AI and engaging UI, and it saves your time posting to social media.
👋 Hey everyone! It's Sev :3
Super excited to announce the result of 5 months of work - the social media scheduler Publora.
You're probably thinking: “Why another scheduler? There are tons already!”
Totally fair! But here's why Publora exists:
Most schedulers feel like clones. I wanted something that feels different. So, imagine Google Docs with social media scheduling capabilities? That's what Publora is!
It’s still early, but a few awesome users are already paying (my first internet $$, YEAH!). That tells me this weird little idea has legs.
✨ Cool features inside:
Google Docs-style inline editor (less buttons → less friction → faster workflow)
Supports 10+ platforms (with more coming)
Posts: text, video, photo, reels, stories, shorts, carousels
AI Editor + content inspiration from past posts
Workspaces, calendar + stacked views, validations, notifications
API Access
Thanks so much for checking it out! I’d love any feedback or suggestions.
Feel free to reach out anytime!
Cheers,
Sev
Hey Team, the product looks amazing and I have been playing with it for the last couple of hours.
One suggestion, I like that you show issues before posting (set a schedule / set a channel to post to). A suggestion here would be to have a (fix this) button next to the issue line item itself, with markers or hightlights on hot to fix it.
On my bigger monitor, it took me sometime to figure out where I can select the platform (top left).
Again as a first time user would like a quick guided tutorial to get comfortable with the platform.