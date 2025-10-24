Launching today
PRs MenuBar

PRs MenuBar

Stay on top of your pull requests from your Mac menu bar

7 followers

Visit website
PRS Menubar is a lightweight macOS app for developers. Track pull requests from Github/Gitlab/Gitea directly from the menu bar, open them instantly, and get automatic updates.
PRs MenuBar gallery image
PRs MenuBar gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringGitHubMenu Bar Apps
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I made PRS Menubar because I got tired of constantly tab-hopping on GitHub just to see my pull requests—and I also wanted to experience building an app and shipping it on the App Store. Now, PRs live right in your Mac menu bar, refreshing automatically, so you can feel like a productivity wizard 🧙‍♂️. I’m proud it’s tiny but mighty—no clutter, no distractions, just instant PR updates. Feedback, feature ideas, or PR war stories are welcome—let’s hear ’em! 🚀
Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted