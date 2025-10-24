Launching today
PRs MenuBar
Stay on top of your pull requests from your Mac menu bar
7 followers
PRS Menubar is a lightweight macOS app for developers. Track pull requests from Github/Gitlab/Gitea directly from the menu bar, open them instantly, and get automatic updates.
Free
Launch tags:Software Engineering•GitHub•Menu Bar Apps
Launch Team
